Climate cost
A new report shows possible roadmaps for updating Vermont's renewable energy policy. Plus, the state requests a federal disaster declaration for mid-December flooding, why changes could be coming to Vermont’s medical cannabis program, 2024 comes with a hike in the minimum wage, a call for the state to start funding swift water search and rescue teams, and a local high school skier gets a chance to shine in the Junior Olympics.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...