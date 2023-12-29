Sure beats mowing
Revisiting a couple in Chittenden who converted their huge lawn into a field of wildflowers. Plus, a court decision clears the way for a juvenile treatment facility in Newbury, Sen. Bernie Sanders tests positive for COVID, how outdoor recreation has contributed to Vermont’s economy, and renovations are planned for a nearly century-old bridge that spans the Winooski River.
