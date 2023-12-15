Night moves
The Middlebury Snowbowl is offering night skiing for the first time. Plus, Sen. Welch pleads for compromise on border security to get aid for Ukraine and Israel, tips on recycling, a correction to a computer glitch that prevented some weekly unemployment claims from being filed, and why the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will not open next year.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
