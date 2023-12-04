Aging forests faster
Turning younger forests into older ones faster to help make them more resilient to climate change. Plus, Gov. Scott is not pleased with a projected property tax hike, BETA Technologies seeks to expand in Plattsburgh, seeing whether wood chips can help remove so-called “forever chemicals” from the environment, Stowe Mountain resort faces a wrongful death lawsuit, and seeking public input on ways to fight climate change.
