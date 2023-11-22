Saving the turkeys–for now
A Thanksgiving Day tradition in Richmond is preserved after nearly being lost to flooding. Plus, Gov. Scott’s plan for dealing with rising crime rates, the Burlington City Council faces push-back on an energy plan for the state’s largest hospital, Montpelier’s post office woes worsen, matching state funds for broadband, and where to find free community Thanksgiving meals.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
