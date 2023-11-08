Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Hunger in Vermont

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published November 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
The Frequency podcast cover art

Why the rate of food insecurity continues to rise. Plus, a plan to shelter unhoused Vermonters this winter, an attempted second-degree murder charge after a shooting in Rockingham, wet weather a wet blanket for Vermont’s outdoor cannabis crops, trying to contain an oil spill in Putney, and how offering farmers free tire sidewalls can cut down on mosquitoes.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Stay Connected
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan