A teenager’s murder charge
A Burlington teenager is released to his family following a second-degree murder charge. Plus, Gov. Scott says drug trafficking is a common thread in recent murders, trouble enforcing state highway speeding laws, seeking ideas for a more bike-friendly roadway, a popular flooded out campground remains closed, and finding more resilient crops in a changing climate.
