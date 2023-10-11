When your boss is your landlord
Vermont employers are increasingly providing housing for workers in a tight rental market – but the practice can get messy. Plus, a potential new winter homeless shelter in Burlington, fears that a two-state solution in the Middle East is out of reach, the need for more tech work spaces, and the Boston Bruins drop the puck on their centennial anniversary season.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...