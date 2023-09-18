The high price of post-flood repair
There’s a massive bill looming to fix flooded state buildings. Plus, racist and anti-Semitic vandalism at a museum in Brownington, a call for more inclusion at State Board of Education public hearings, Vermont’s congressional delegation wants FEMA relief flexibility, and a last ditch round of contract talks at Vermont’s largest hospital.
