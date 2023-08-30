Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

New plant varieties help farmers deal with climate change.

By Liam Elder-Connors,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published August 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Farmers turn to new plant varieties as the climate changes. Plus, Vermont asks FEMA for an extended flood assistance deadline, Washington D.C. gridlock could scuttle supplemental flood recovery funding, COVID cases remain relatively low in Vermont, and Rutland moves on traffic safety measures.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

