A $16.5 million deal to resolve EB-5 litigation
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark weighs in on this week’s proposed settlement with hundreds of defrauded EB-5 program investors. Plus, a lawsuit against the U.S. EPA over pollution standards for wood burning stoves, introducing Vermont State University, a low-COVID summer, how trout are faring in this heat and the Vermont Summer Festival.
