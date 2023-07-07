© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A $16.5 million deal to resolve EB-5 litigation

By Brittany Patterson,
Liam Elder-ConnorsKevin Trevellyan
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark weighs in on this week’s proposed settlement with hundreds of defrauded EB-5 program investors. Plus, a lawsuit against the U.S. EPA over pollution standards for wood burning stoves, introducing Vermont State University, a low-COVID summer, how trout are faring in this heat and the Vermont Summer Festival.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
Kevin Trevellyan
