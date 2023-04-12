Vermont’s Role In The New Movie ‘Paint’

The new movie “Paint” pokes good-spirited fun at Vermont. Plus, a federal court ruling that could impact access to an abortion medication, lawmakers consider a bill that could increase access to teletherapy, and a really fast firefighter.
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.