The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Living With Alzheimer’s: Part 1

By Anna Van Dine,
Henry Epp
Published March 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
One Vermont couple’s journey with through Alzheimer’s. Plus, library workers at the Vermont State Colleges allege the administration retaliated against them, a dispute over whether to preserve a church in downtown Burlington, and the state seeks public input on the forest products industry.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Anna Van Dine
Anna is a reporter and co-hosts Vermont Public's daily news podcast, The Frequency, with Henry Epp.
Henry Epp
Henry is a reporter covering business, the economy and infrastructure at Vermont Public. He's also co-host of The Frequency, Vermont Public's daily news podcast, along with Anna Van Dine. Henry came to Vermont Public in 2017, and worked as the station's host of All Things Considered until November 2021. Prior to that, he was a reporter and host of Morning Edition at New England Public Media in western Massachusetts. A graduate of Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, Henry was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
