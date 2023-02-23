In Prison Without A Conviction
Due to pandemic-related court delays, hundreds of people have been held in prison in Vermont without being convicted of a crime. Plus, police investigate the death of a man who crossed the Canadian border into Vermont, the Senate confirms a controversial judicial nominee, and a push to study PFAS.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.
