A Contentious Resignation
A member of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs says she’s resigning because of “deceit and dysfunction.” Plus, Vermont State University stands by its decision to make libraries digital, the UVM Medical Center is proposing a new outpatient surgery center, and the Senate Judiciary Committee advances a controversial nomination.
