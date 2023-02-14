© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A Contentious Resignation

By Anna Van Dine,
Liam Elder-ConnorsMark Davis
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
A member of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs says she’s resigning because of “deceit and dysfunction.” Plus, Vermont State University stands by its decision to make libraries digital, the UVM Medical Center is proposing a new outpatient surgery center, and the Senate Judiciary Committee advances a controversial nomination.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

