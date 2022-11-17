© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

What Class Are You? Part 4

Published November 17, 2022 at 4:59 AM EST
A graphic with a forest green background and the words "the frequency" in white and a lighter forest green, with a logo reading "vermont public" and a triangle in the shape of Vermont

The fourth installment in a weeklong series exploring class in the Northeast Kingdom. Plus, the head of the Vermont GOP is unenthusiastic about Trump’s next White House bid, an animal tranquilizer is involved in overdose deaths, and a plant thought to be extinct is found atop Mount Mansfield.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Henry Epp
Henry is a reporter covering business, the economy and infrastructure at Vermont Public. He's also co-host of The Frequency, Vermont Public's daily news podcast, along with Anna Van Dine. Henry came to Vermont Public in 2017, and worked as the station's host of All Things Considered until November 2021. Prior to that, he was a reporter and host of Morning Edition at New England Public Media in western Massachusetts. A graduate of Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, Henry was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Anna Van Dine
Anna is a reporter and co-hosts Vermont Public's daily news podcast, The Frequency, with Henry Epp.
