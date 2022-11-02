© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Can A Governor Grow The Workforce?

Published November 2, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT
A graphic with a forest green background and the words "the frequency" in white and a lighter forest green, with a logo reading "vermont public" and a triangle in the shape of Vermont

How the candidates for Governor plan to address Vermont’s workforce shortage. Plus, Addison County school district will vote on a merger, Caledonia County’s probate judge ends his reelection bid, a federal risk management program for dairy farmers, and tuberculosis at Dartmouth.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Henry Epp
Henry is a reporter covering business, the economy and infrastructure at Vermont Public. He's also co-host of The Frequency, Vermont Public's daily news podcast, along with Anna Van Dine. Henry came to Vermont Public in 2017, and worked as the station's host of All Things Considered until November 2021. Prior to that, he was a reporter and host of Morning Edition at New England Public Media in western Massachusetts. A graduate of Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, Henry was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Anna Van Dine
Anna is a reporter and co-hosts Vermont Public's daily news podcast, The Frequency, with Henry Epp.
Mark Davis
Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining Vermont Public as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
