Can A Governor Grow The Workforce?
How the candidates for Governor plan to address Vermont’s workforce shortage. Plus, Addison County school district will vote on a merger, Caledonia County’s probate judge ends his reelection bid, a federal risk management program for dairy farmers, and tuberculosis at Dartmouth.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.
Loading...