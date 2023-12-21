Raquel C. Zaldívar

Raquel Zaldívar is a bilingual visual journalist at the New England News Collaborative, where she produces visual stories and collaborates with journalists throughout the New England region.

Before joining the NENC and Connecticut Public, Raquel was a visual journalist and editor at the Chicago Tribune where she shot and edited photos and videos for both daily and long-term investigative and feature stories. She also collaborated with other visual journalists on staff to edit documentary videos and curated the Chicago Tribune Instagram accounts.

Prior to her work at the Tribune, Raquel’s work was published with NPR, The Washington Post and The Atlantic, among other outlets. She has reported throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as Cuba, Germany and South Africa.

Raquel received her Master of Science from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, where she focused on video and audio documentary reporting. Before that, she attended the University of Miami School of Communication and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism with concentrations in visual journalism and Spanish. She currently lives in Connecticut with her dog, Cody, but frequently visits her hometown of Miami to see family, friends and enjoy the Cuban espresso she longs for in the Northeast.