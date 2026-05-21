Noah Kahan says 'depression and anxiety give you sneaky superpowers'

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Noah Kahan strikes me as the kind of artist who's taking nothing for granted. When you watch him on stage, he is locked in, making the kind of music he always wanted to make in front of stadiums of people. Then he looks up, takes in the crowd, hears them singing his lyrics, and it looks like he's simply overwhelmed with gratitude.

His new album is called The Great Divide.

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