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Noah Kahan says 'depression and anxiety give you sneaky superpowers'

NPR | By Rachel Martin
Published May 21, 2026 at 9:24 AM EDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Noah Kahan strikes me as the kind of artist who's taking nothing for granted. When you watch him on stage, he is locked in, making the kind of music he always wanted to make in front of stadiums of people. Then he looks up, takes in the crowd, hears them singing his lyrics, and it looks like he's simply overwhelmed with gratitude.

His new album is called The Great Divide.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin

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