Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said.

The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Mountain Rescue Service technicians had to rappel in icy conditions to retrieve the

New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game / Rescuers atop Mount Willard in Crawford Notch on Dec. 10, 2022.

hiker's body from the face of the cliff, and it took hours to move the body to the trailhead parking lot, officials said.

State officials didn't immediately release the name of the victim or spouse.

With an elevation of about 2,865 feet, Mount Willard is in the center of Crawford Notch, and its summit provides a commanding view of the region.

Copyright 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.