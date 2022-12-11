© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

NPR News

Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
Rescuers atop Mount Willard in Crawford Notch prepare to descend to a fallen hiker.
New Hampshire Fish and Game
/
Rescuers atop Mount Willard in Crawford Notch prepare to descend to a fallen hiker.

HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said.

The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Mountain Rescue Service technicians had to rappel in icy conditions to retrieve the

Rescuers atop Mount Willard in Crawford Notch on Dec. 10, 2022.
New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game
/
Rescuers atop Mount Willard in Crawford Notch on Dec. 10, 2022.

hiker's body from the face of the cliff, and it took hours to move the body to the trailhead parking lot, officials said.

State officials didn't immediately release the name of the victim or spouse.

With an elevation of about 2,865 feet, Mount Willard is in the center of Crawford Notch, and its summit provides a commanding view of the region.

Copyright 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by Associated Press
