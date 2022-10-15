© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Wondering who's on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election? Which proposed state constitutional amendment does what? Check out our voter guide >>>

NPR News

N.H. News Recap: More candidates running in support of 'right to work'; Sununu, Sherman on abortion

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa
Published October 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
NHPR Staff
/

Reproductive rights are a central issue in this year's election amid a shifting landscape on abortion at the state and federal level. How do incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman differ on abortion access?

And, there have been many attempts to pass right-to-work legislation in New Hampshire over the years, but they’ve always failed. That could change depending on the outcome of this upcoming election.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

You can learn more about how NHPR is covering the 2022 elections in New Hampshire here.

Guests:

  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR


Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Copyright 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

NPR News New England News CollaborativeElection 2022Government & Politics
Julia Furukawa
