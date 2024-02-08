Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Entry: Podcast

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST
A collage of newspaper clippings regarding the Vermont Abanaki bands, with "Recognized" written across in white letters
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public
Recognized is a special series from the podcast Brave Little State.

"Recognized" is a three-part series about Abenaki peoples and the ongoing dispute about who belongs to their communities. It represents more than two years of reporting, and is the first long-form, critical accounting of this controversy.

The series features Indigenous scholarship from across the continent and extensive archival material, in addition to interviews with citizens of Abenaki Nations and members and allies of Vermont’s state-recognized tribes. The reporting was done in the face of strenuous public pushback by some of the stakeholders in this story — critiques we included in the final piece, in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The excerpt we’re including with this submission includes the first 14 minutes of the series, as well as the final 16 minutes. Additionally, you can find a full series transcript here, and full series audio below:

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's listener-powered podcast. We democratize our reporting process by answering questions about Vermont that have been submitted and voted on by our audience. We explore listener curiosity through documentary-style reporting and storytelling, leading to a sound-rich narrative podcast with a strong sense of place, community and public service.

Learn more about Brave Little State and explore our archive.
Vermont Public Staff
