PBS series 'Women of the Earth' spotlights Vermont farmer Corie Pierce

Corie Pierce of Bread & Butter Farm has dedicated more than a decade to regenerative farming, building up her Shelburne farm's soil with organic matter and introducing diverse plant species. It's this healthy soil that has helped Bread & Butter Farm withstand extreme rainfall events, including the floods that hit Vermont in July 2023.

Pierce’s work reminds us that farming is not simply about producing food — it's about caring for the land and, in turn, the communities that depend on it.

By asking what it truly means to be a land steward, Bread & Butter Farm is reimagining the responsibility we all share for the ground beneath our feet.

Women of the Earth is a documentary series capturing the resilient work of female land stewards across the United States. Watch this episode and more installments in the series here.