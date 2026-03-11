Vermont Senate advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing equal protection

The Vermont Senate on Wednesday afternoon gave its unanimous approval to a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution that would guarantee equal protection under the law to all Vermonters.

This is the second time that the Senate has given its strong approval to this proposal as part of the process of amending the state constitution.

The proposal states, "The state shall not deny equal treatment under the law on account of a person's race, ethnicity, sex, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or national origin."

Chittenden County Sen. Ginny Lyons, a Democrat, is the lead sponsor of the proposed amendment. She told her colleagues that the proposal is a clear statement of the principles that Vermont stands for: "Equal protection for all individuals and groups is fundamental, it's an expression of Vermont values to ensure our equal rights under the constitution to improve the human condition."

Civil rights advocates have been pushing for the change for years . Vermont already added a reproductive liberty amendment to the state constitution after the overturning of Roe. v. Wade. Advocates have made the case the state needs a similar safeguard against discrimination.

Advocates and legal experts have suggested it could influence court decisions over time in ways that mitigate racial and gender inequality.

Windham County Sen. Nader Hashim, the Democratic chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that he thinks it’s important to enshrine these protections in the Vermont Constitution. "The laws that we create should follow the same ideas of accepting and co-existing with our fellow Vermonters without discriminating against them based on their characteristics or beliefs."

The proposal now goes to the House, where it received strong support two years ago. If approved by the House, it would be put to voters in the November election.