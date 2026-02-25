Investigation of Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos finds 'significant failures'

An internal investigation found the top prosecutor in Addison County has shown "significant failures” in her ethical and legal obligations.

The report concluded that State’s Attorney Eva Vekos had spoken disparagingly of crime victims, consistently mistreated members of her own staff and, on one occasion, swore at a judge. It further stated that Vekos’ alleged failure to adequately oversee her office, to show up for court hearings, and to promptly pursue charges had negatively impacted “numerous” cases.

The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs hired a law firm to look into complaints it had received about Vekos. Attorneys from Burlington-based Paul, Frank and Collins interviewed former employees of Vekos’ office, as well as victim’s advocates from local community justice organizations and reviewed email communications from Vekos, and news stories, the report said.

"She has failed to prevent injustice by her inaction or literal failure to be present and available as the leader of the State’s Attorney’s office." Internal investigation into State's Attorney Eva Vekos

“She has, quite literally, created an environment hostile to collaborative effort and diligence, and she has failed to prevent injustice by her inaction or literal failure to be present and available as the leader of the State’s Attorney’s office,” the report said.

Vekos declined to be interviewed for the investigation, and she didn’t respond to Vermont Public’s request for comment.

Investigators detailed a number of concerns that interviewees said affected criminal cases in Addison County. Vekos is often late to work and has missed morning court hearings, the report stated. In at least one instance, a juvenile case was dismissed due to her failure to appear in court, according to the investigation.

The report concluded that Vekos’ “lack of preparation, unreliable attendance and leniency regarding sentencing have definitely impacted numerous cases.”

People interviewed by investigators also said Vekos has a pattern of treating crime victims poorly. She allegedly called a victim of sexual assault a “drug-addicted prostitute” and said she didn’t think the victim had been traumatized by the assault. In another domestic violence case she allegedly said that “sometimes we hurt the ones we love.”

Vekos also has refused to work with external victim advocates at partner organizations like Addison County Unit for Special Investigations and failed to create a coherent system to keep victims notified about pending cases, the report said.

The Addison Independent documented many of these incidents last year. Vekos has also repeatedly come under fire for allegedly failing to pursue severe enough sentences against defendants — a theme that reemerged in the internal probe.

The investigators’ report found that cases in which Vekos’ office delayed actions or failed to act led to repeat offenses and potentially dangerous situations. The report cited one example of a sexual assault of a child case in which the offender continued to live in the same home as the victim for months. Vekos allegedly told the court two months after the assault that no action was needed, according to the report.

Her employees have also raised concerns about her time management and organization, which they said has led to her deputies not feeling prepared for their cases, the probe found.

Witnesses also told investigators Vekos had “no ability to control her temper” and would often snap at people. When staff raised questions about cases, Vekos would allegedly respond with profanity and comments like “your opinion doesn’t matter,” and "there's a new sheriff in town.”

In one instance, during a November 2024 criminal-bar meeting with Judge Robert Katims about delayed hearings on some cases, Vekos defended their timing. When Katims pushed back, Vekos allegedly left the room, yelling “f--- you” at Katims on her way out, the report stated.

The report also noted that Vekos’ recent DUI conviction could undermine her effectiveness and professional reputation. Vekos pleaded no contest to a charge last year that she drove drunk to a homicide scene in 2024. She received a six-month deferred probationary sentence, meaning the charge can be wiped from her record if she follows the conditions of her probation.

The investigation was sent to the Professional Responsibility Board, the regulatory panel overseeing lawyers in the state. The board has previously received complaints about Vekos' treatment of crime victims, VTDigger reported last year.

Leda Moloff, an attorney with the Vermont Judiciary, said in an email that the board keeps complaints confidential unless it takes formal action against an attorney’s law license. The board can’t confirm or deny the existence of any complaints against Vekos, Moloff said.

Addison County lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott called on Vekos to resign months ago after the reporting from VTDigger on her alleged treatment of crime victims, but she refused to step down. As an elected official, Vekos can only be removed from office through impeachment, a process that would start in the House of Representatives.

Addison County Rep. Matt Birong said in a text message he hasn’t had any conversations about impeachment since “he put eyes on that report.”

Impeachment is rare in Vermont, but lawmakers recently considered removing an elected county prosecutor from office. Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie resigned in 2023 while lawmakers were preparing to vote on whether to move forward with impeachment. Lavoie was accused of harassing and discriminating against his employees.

Addison County Sen. Ruth Hardy, in an interview this week, said she doesn’t expect lawmakers to launch impeachment proceedings against Vekos.

“I would argue there's definitely enough evidence, but it's an election year — she is finally up for reelection,” Hardy said. “And I think people are feeling like, you know, an impeachment process would take probably even longer than getting to Election Day at this point.”

Vekos has not said if she will run for reelection.

Hardy, who pushed for a constitutional amendment to provide more oversight of sheriffs and state’s attorneys, said the situation with Vekos is another example of a system that needs more guardrails.

“I feel like a broken record. I just keep saying all this stuff,” Hardy said. “It's really, really frustrating to me.”