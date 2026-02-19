Former victim’s advocate pleads not guilty to sexually exploiting a crime victim

A police officer and former victim’s advocate pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he used his position to sexually exploit a crime victim.

Anthony Jackson-Miller, 39, of Stanstead, Quebec, was arraigned in Caledonia County criminal court on two felony charges: sexual exploitation by a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Jackson-Miller could face up to five years in prison on each charge if convicted. He was released on conditions, including that he not contact the victim. The attorney general's office is prosecuting the case.

The alleged crimes occurred while Jackson-Miller was employed as a part-time victim’s advocate for the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was also working as a police officer at two Vermont law enforcement agencies.

He was hired to work for the state’s attorney’s office last March, and in May he was assigned to be the victim’s advocate for a 25-year-old woman whose partner had physically and sexually assaulted her, according to a police affidavit.

The woman told Vermont State Police investigators that Jackson-Miller began telling her he was interested in her, the affidavit said.

The woman said Jackson-Miller came over to her apartment to go over her case and, according to her account in the affidavit, he put his arms around her and “cuddled” her. The woman told detectives she was shaking and felt uncomfortable, but they eventually had sex, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that Jackson-Miller came over to her apartment three times and they had sex twice.

According to the affidavit, Jackson-Miller allegedly told the victim to delete messages between them. The woman told detectives that Jackson-Miller implied that if anyone found out about their relationship, the state’s attorney’s office would have to drop the criminal case against her partner who abused her.

In an interview with police, Jackson-Miller admitted that he and the woman had sex, and said it had been a mistake, according to the affidavit. He said he’d deleted the text messages between them, the affidavit said.

Jackson-Miller was fired from the state’s attorney’s office in June, according to the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs.

Jackson-Miller had several other jobs at the time of the alleged crime, including as a police officer and at the state’s Office of Racial Equity, according to a moonlighting agreement he signed with the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs.

Jackson-Miller was an equity analyst and specialist at the Office of Racial Equity, according to legislative testimony he gave last year. He’s not listed on the department’s organizational chart from September 2025.

The Office of Racial Equity didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Jackson-Miller was hired as a part-time police officer at the Swanton Village Police Department in 2022, Chief Matthew Sullivan said in an interview.

Sullivan suspended him in June as state police began investigating, the chief said.

Jackson-Miller also briefly worked as a deputy sheriff in Caledonia County around the time of the alleged crimes. He was at the department for three weeks and worked one shift last May before he was fired due to the criminal investigation, Sheriff Brandon Thrailkill said in an email on Thursday.

Before that, Jackson-Miller had bounced around to several law enforcement agencies over the years. He worked at the Burlington Police Department as a parallel justice specialist, according to a video from Town Meeting TV. He also worked at the Essex Police Department as a community affairs liaison from October 2022 to August 2024, Chief Ron Hoague said in an email.

Jackson-Miller was also a part-time deputy at the Franklin County sheriff’s department from October 2020 to April 2022, Sheriff John Grismore said in an email.