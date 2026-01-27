Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer arrested on multiple charges, including soliciting prostitution, stalking

Vermont State Police arrested Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer Tuesday on multiple charges, including solicitation of prostitution, stalking, and obstruction of justice.

Palmer, 39, was released on conditions, including a curfew, and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court, state police said in a press release.

State police opened their investigation in July 2025 after getting “numerous anonymous tips” about possible financial misconduct at the Windsor County Sheriff’s department, the press release said. Over the course of their inquiry, state police received more tips about alleged sexual misconduct.

Investigators eventually identified several victims who provided statements and evidence of the alleged misconduct.

Palmer is also facing charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, inciting a felony and accessory before the fact.

The investigation is still “open and active,” state police said.

The Bennington County state’s attorney’s office has been working with the state police on the case to avoid a conflict of interest with the Windsor County state’s attorney office.

Palmer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

Palmer, who ran as a Democrat, was elected sheriff in 2022. He previously worked as a police officer in Ludlow and in his hometown of Windsor.

While working at the Windsor Police Department, Palmer faced criminal charges for shooting a drug suspect during an undercover raid. A jury acquitted Palmer of the charges in 2017.

Palmer is not the first sheriff to face criminal charges while serving in office.

Former Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton refused to step down in 2022 after being charged with sexual assault and Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore remained in office, even while facing two jury trials for kicking a shackled man. Newton pleaded guilty to lesser charges last year and prosecutors dismissed the case against Grismore after the second mistrial.

As elected officials, sheriffs can only be removed from office through impeachment – even if they’re facing criminal charges. Lawmakers tried to impeach Grismore, but dropped the effort in 2024.

Only one sheriff has been impeached in Vermont: Washington County Sheriff Mike Mayo, who in 1976, was accused of assault, falsifying documents and abusing his authority. Mayo was ultimately acquitted.

