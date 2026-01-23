Howard Center will close its needle exchange program this summer

The Howard Center is closing its Safe Recovery program on Clarke Street in Burlington at the end of June, its CEO, Sandra McGuire, notified state and local officials Thursday evening.

The more than 20-year-old program offers a suite of free and anonymous services to people with substance use disorder, including a needle exchange program, overdose prevention kits and infectious disease testing. The low-barrier facility also provides on-demand medications for opioid use disorder, counseling and care management.

Neighbors have long complained about the program, which is located in a residential area. Earlier this month, Clarke Street residents sued to try to force its relocation, according to WCAX. In a letter to lawmakers, McGuire made no mention of the legal challenge, instead citing a “need to steward our limited resources” for the service provider’s decision.

McGuire declined an interview request Friday, but wrote in her letter that the center was committed to “ensuring access to these services and a responsible transition for the people who rely on them.”

“We have been in ongoing conversation with our state partners for several months to support continuity of services for the community as the State identifies its next provider, and we are committed to that smooth transition,” she added.

It’s not clear at this point who that next provider will be, although a handful of nonprofits provide similar services on behalf of the state.

“The Health Department will continue working internally and with community-based service providers to ensure the community served by Howard Center Safe Recovery has uninterrupted access to the programs on which they rely,” Kyle Casteel, a spokesperson for the Vermont Health Department, said in an email.

A spokesperson for Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak did not respond to requests for comment.