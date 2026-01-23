Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Howard Center will close its needle exchange program this summer

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:59 PM EST
A sign near the front door of a gray house says "Welcome to Safe Recovery" and lists the open hours as well as a list of items prohibited on the premises.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Howard Center's Safe Recovery program in Burlington provides services like infectious disease testing, sterile needle exchanges and overdose prevention materials.

The Howard Center is closing its Safe Recovery program on Clarke Street in Burlington at the end of June, its CEO, Sandra McGuire, notified state and local officials Thursday evening.

The more than 20-year-old program offers a suite of free and anonymous services to people with substance use disorder, including a needle exchange program, overdose prevention kits and infectious disease testing. The low-barrier facility also provides on-demand medications for opioid use disorder, counseling and care management.

Neighbors have long complained about the program, which is located in a residential area. Earlier this month, Clarke Street residents sued to try to force its relocation, according to WCAX. In a letter to lawmakers, McGuire made no mention of the legal challenge, instead citing a “need to steward our limited resources” for the service provider’s decision.

McGuire declined an interview request Friday, but wrote in her letter that the center was committed to “ensuring access to these services and a responsible transition for the people who rely on them.”

“We have been in ongoing conversation with our state partners for several months to support continuity of services for the community as the State identifies its next provider, and we are committed to that smooth transition,” she added.

It’s not clear at this point who that next provider will be, although a handful of nonprofits provide similar services on behalf of the state.

“The Health Department will continue working internally and with community-based service providers to ensure the community served by Howard Center Safe Recovery has uninterrupted access to the programs on which they rely,” Kyle Casteel, a spokesperson for the Vermont Health Department, said in an email.

A spokesperson for Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak did not respond to requests for comment.
