Where to find free Thanskgiving meals around Vermont

Vermonters in many communities are invited to partake in free Thanksgiving meals. We’ve collected some of them below.

In addition, many food shelves and nonprofit organizations provide baskets of food for Thanksgiving meals. You can find more information about baskets, as well as additional Thanksgiving meal opportunities, at Vermont 211.

All events are on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 27 — unless otherwise noted.

Barre

Gusto’s restaurant

28 Prospect St.

Dine-in or takeout

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More information

Enough Ministries

24 Washington St.

Sit-down meal

11:30 a.m.

More information

Bennington

Harvest Christian Ministries

101 River St.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

More information

Burlington

Fletcher Free Library

235 College St.

Takeout meals (pre-packaged, refrigerated) available starting 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26

The library is open the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day.

More information

Essex Alliance Church (North Ave. location)

901 North Ave.

Sit-down meal

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More information

Derby

Elks Lodge

3736 U.S. Route 5

Reservations requested

More information

Jericho

Catalyst Church

100 Raceway Rd.

Takeout meals

Pickup 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day

RSVP to reserve a meal by Tuesday, Nov. 25

More information

Hartland

First Congregational Church of Hartland

10 Station Rd.

Sit-down meal

12 p.m.

More information

Lyndonville

Darling Inn

76 Depot St.

Sit-down meal

12 p.m.

RSVP requested

More information

Montpelier

The Community Table at Trinity Church

137 Main St.

Sit-down meal

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information

Pawlet

VTel meal at The Barn Restaurant

5581 VT Route 30

Sit-down meal for VTel and VTel Wireless customers aged 65 or older

11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28

RSVP required

More information

Rochester

Federated Church of Rochester

15 North Main St.

Sit-down meal, deliveries available

12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. seatings

Reservations encouraged

More information

South Burlington

Thingz From Yaad

2026 Williston Rd.

Pick-up; 100 Thanksgiving meals available for those in need

2-4 p.m.

Reservations required

More information

South Royalton

Vermont Law and Graduate School

Chase Community Center

164 Chelsea St.

Sit-down meal; delivery available in Bethel, Chelsea, Royalton, Sharon, South Royalton, Strafford and Tunbridge

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

RSVP requested

More information

Springfield

St. Mary’s Church

38 Pleasant St.

Sit-down meal

12-1:30 p.m.

More information

VTel meal at Black Rock Steakhouse

284 River St.

Sit-down meal for VTel and VTel Wireless customers aged 65 or older

11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28

RSVP required

More information

St. Johnsbury

United Community Church

1325 Main St.

Sit-down meal; takeout available by reservation

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

More information

White River Junction

RedCan Restaurant

129 South Main St., Suite 100

Hot takeout dinners for anyone in need

10 a.m. - noon

More information

Wilmington

St. Mary’s in the Mountains

13 East Main St.

Takeout meals for those in need or alone

2-3 p.m.

Call to reserve a meal

More information

Windsor

Old South Church

146 Main Street

Sit-down meal

2-4 p.m.

More information

