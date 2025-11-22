Where to find free Thanskgiving meals around Vermont
Vermonters in many communities are invited to partake in free Thanksgiving meals. We’ve collected some of them below.
In addition, many food shelves and nonprofit organizations provide baskets of food for Thanksgiving meals. You can find more information about baskets, as well as additional Thanksgiving meal opportunities, at Vermont 211.
All events are on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 27 — unless otherwise noted.
Barre
Gusto’s restaurant
28 Prospect St.
Dine-in or takeout
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Enough Ministries
24 Washington St.
Sit-down meal
11:30 a.m.
Bennington
Harvest Christian Ministries
101 River St.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Burlington
Fletcher Free Library
235 College St.
Takeout meals (pre-packaged, refrigerated) available starting 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26
The library is open the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day.
Essex Alliance Church (North Ave. location)
901 North Ave.
Sit-down meal
11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Derby
Elks Lodge
3736 U.S. Route 5
Reservations requested
Jericho
Catalyst Church
100 Raceway Rd.
Takeout meals
Pickup 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day
RSVP to reserve a meal by Tuesday, Nov. 25
Hartland
First Congregational Church of Hartland
10 Station Rd.
Sit-down meal
12 p.m.
Lyndonville
Darling Inn
76 Depot St.
Sit-down meal
12 p.m.
RSVP requested
Montpelier
The Community Table at Trinity Church
137 Main St.
Sit-down meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pawlet
VTel meal at The Barn Restaurant
5581 VT Route 30
Sit-down meal for VTel and VTel Wireless customers aged 65 or older
11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28
RSVP required
Rochester
Federated Church of Rochester
15 North Main St.
Sit-down meal, deliveries available
12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. seatings
Reservations encouraged
South Burlington
Thingz From Yaad
2026 Williston Rd.
Pick-up; 100 Thanksgiving meals available for those in need
2-4 p.m.
Reservations required
South Royalton
Vermont Law and Graduate School
Chase Community Center
164 Chelsea St.
Sit-down meal; delivery available in Bethel, Chelsea, Royalton, Sharon, South Royalton, Strafford and Tunbridge
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
RSVP requested
Springfield
St. Mary’s Church
38 Pleasant St.
Sit-down meal
12-1:30 p.m.
VTel meal at Black Rock Steakhouse
284 River St.
Sit-down meal for VTel and VTel Wireless customers aged 65 or older
11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28
RSVP required
St. Johnsbury
United Community Church
1325 Main St.
Sit-down meal; takeout available by reservation
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
White River Junction
RedCan Restaurant
129 South Main St., Suite 100
Hot takeout dinners for anyone in need
10 a.m. - noon
Wilmington
St. Mary’s in the Mountains
13 East Main St.
Takeout meals for those in need or alone
2-3 p.m.
Call to reserve a meal
Windsor
Old South Church
146 Main Street
Sit-down meal
2-4 p.m.
