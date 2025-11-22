Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Where to find free Thanskgiving meals around Vermont

Vermont Public
Published November 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A person standing holds a plate of Thanskgiving food
Amber N Ford
/
iStockphoto
There are many free community Thanksgiving meals around Vermont.

Vermonters in many communities are invited to partake in free Thanksgiving meals. We’ve collected some of them below.

In addition, many food shelves and nonprofit organizations provide baskets of food for Thanksgiving meals. You can find more information about baskets, as well as additional Thanksgiving meal opportunities, at Vermont 211.

All events are on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 27 — unless otherwise noted.

Barre 

Gusto’s restaurant 

28 Prospect St.
Dine-in or takeout
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
More information 

Enough Ministries
24 Washington St.
Sit-down meal
11:30 a.m.
More information

Bennington 

Harvest Christian Ministries
101 River St.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
More information

Burlington 

Fletcher Free Library
235 College St.
Takeout meals (pre-packaged, refrigerated) available starting 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26
The library is open the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day.
More information

Essex Alliance Church (North Ave. location)
901 North Ave.
Sit-down meal
11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
More information 

Derby 

Elks Lodge
3736 U.S. Route 5
Reservations requested
More information

Jericho 

Catalyst Church
100 Raceway Rd.
Takeout meals
Pickup 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day
RSVP to reserve a meal by Tuesday, Nov. 25
More information

Hartland

First Congregational Church of Hartland
10 Station Rd.
Sit-down meal
12 p.m.
More information

Lyndonville 

Darling Inn
76 Depot St.
Sit-down meal
12 p.m.
RSVP requested
More information

Montpelier 

The Community Table at Trinity Church 
137 Main St.
Sit-down meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
More information

Pawlet 

VTel meal at The Barn Restaurant
5581 VT Route 30
Sit-down meal for VTel and VTel Wireless customers aged 65 or older
11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28
RSVP required
More information

Rochester 

Federated Church of Rochester
15 North Main St.
Sit-down meal, deliveries available
12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. seatings
Reservations encouraged
More information

South Burlington

Thingz From Yaad
2026 Williston Rd.
Pick-up; 100 Thanksgiving meals available for those in need
2-4 p.m.
Reservations required
More information

South Royalton

Vermont Law and Graduate School
Chase Community Center
164 Chelsea St.
Sit-down meal; delivery available in Bethel, Chelsea, Royalton, Sharon, South Royalton, Strafford and Tunbridge
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
RSVP requested
More information

Springfield 

St. Mary’s Church
38 Pleasant St.
Sit-down meal
12-1:30 p.m.
More information

VTel meal at Black Rock Steakhouse 
284 River St.
Sit-down meal for VTel and VTel Wireless customers aged 65 or older
11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28
RSVP required
More information

St. Johnsbury 

United Community Church 
1325 Main St.
Sit-down meal; takeout available by reservation
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
More information

White River Junction 

RedCan Restaurant
129 South Main St., Suite 100
Hot takeout dinners for anyone in need
10 a.m. - noon
More information

Wilmington 

St. Mary’s in the Mountains
13 East Main St.
Takeout meals for those in need or alone
2-3 p.m.
Call to reserve a meal
More information

Windsor 

Old South Church
146 Main Street
Sit-down meal
2-4 p.m.
More information
Local News Local NewsHolidays

Latest Stories