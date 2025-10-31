Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Sen. Larry Hart resigns

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:41 PM EDT
A man wearing a suit and glasses sits at a table
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Sen. Larry Hart, R-Orange, at the Statehouse on Feb. 5, 2025.

Orange County Sen. Larry Hart announced this week that he is stepping down as of Nov. 14.

The Republican shared in a letter of resignation that it became too difficult to accomplish major goals during his first Senate term, and that the time and commitment became too great on his health and well-being.

Hart wrote that he lost a daughter and granddaughter to addiction prior to his time in the Senate, and that he hopes to serve in other roles to help with addiction in Vermont.

The first-term senator was part of the wave of Vermont Legislature seats that flipped red in the 2024 election.

VTDigger reports that following Hart's announcement, Democratic Rep. Monique Priestly of Bradford announced she intends to run for the Senate seat next year.

There are now two vacancies in the 30-member Vermont Senate after fellow Republican Sam Douglass resigned earlier this month.

Gov. Phil Scott will appoint replacements for Douglass and Hart once he receives a list of potential successors from the former senators' local Republican parties.
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & Politics
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson

Congress has eliminated federal funding for public media — a $2 million annual loss for Vermont Public. We’re counting on people like you to help sustain this vital service. Become a monthly donor and keep local journalism free and fearless.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories