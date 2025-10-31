Orange County Sen. Larry Hart resigns

Orange County Sen. Larry Hart announced this week that he is stepping down as of Nov. 14.

The Republican shared in a letter of resignation that it became too difficult to accomplish major goals during his first Senate term, and that the time and commitment became too great on his health and well-being.

Hart wrote that he lost a daughter and granddaughter to addiction prior to his time in the Senate, and that he hopes to serve in other roles to help with addiction in Vermont.

The first-term senator was part of the wave of Vermont Legislature seats that flipped red in the 2024 election.

VTDigger reports that following Hart's announcement, Democratic Rep. Monique Priestly of Bradford announced she intends to run for the Senate seat next year.

There are now two vacancies in the 30-member Vermont Senate after fellow Republican Sam Douglass resigned earlier this month.

Gov. Phil Scott will appoint replacements for Douglass and Hart once he receives a list of potential successors from the former senators' local Republican parties.