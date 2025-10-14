What’s open and closed in Vermont during the federal government shutdown

On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as congressional leaders failed to agree on a funding bill. The U.S. government has suspended any services deemed nonessential.

What does this look like at a state level? Here’s a list of some places in Vermont that are tied to the federal government.

Marsh Billings-Rockefeller Historic Park

This national historic park in Woodstock is managed by the National Park Service. Park offices are closed, but park grounds and trails are open. The park’s partner site, Billings Farm and Museum , remains open and unaffected.

According to the National Park Service’s contingency plan , websites and social media will not be updated during the shutdown, except for emergency communications.

Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge

The Swanton wildlife refuge’s visitor center is closed, but trails are open and hunting is permitted, according to the Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.

In places where public access to land does not require a federal employee or contractor, national wildlife refuges will remain open during the shutdown .

Green Mountain National Forest

Most trailheads and scenic sites, like the Big Branch Overlook, are listed as open on the Green Mountain National Forest’s website.

Campgrounds are open for reservations as of now, and you can check availability for specific sites at Recreation.gov . This website will remain open during the federal lapse in funding, although reservation availability may change as the shutdown continues.

Public access to some recreation sites may be reduced during the shutdown, as per the Forest Service’s lapse plan .

Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport

Airports are considered mandatory services, so the Burlington airport is still open.

During a federal lapse in appropriations, TSA and air traffic control employees remain at work, but will likely not receive pay until the shutdown is over.

No flights have been cancelled or delayed due to the shutdown, according to Jeff Bartley, director of innovation and marketing for the airport. You can check your flight status on the airport’s website .

Canada border crossings

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security considers border crossings essential work , so passenger processing at the U.S.-Canada border continues. Borders remain open for international travel.

You can check on wait times at border crossing sites using both U.S. and Canada websites.

U.S. Coast Guard operations on Lake Champlain

Coast Guard personnel will continue essential services, which include responding to emergencies, facilitating commerce, and defending the U.S. border, said Lt. Krystal Wolfe.

Fish hatcheries

The Dwight D Eisenhower National Fish Hatchery is closed. This hatchery raises salmon for anglers in the Lake Champlain basin and trout for recreational fishing in Vermont’s waterbodies.