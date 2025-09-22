State troopers investigate police shooting in Burlington

Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 22, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where a Burlington police officer shot a gun at a person during an hours-long standoff.

A Burlington police officer shot at someone Sunday night after an hours-long standoff at a housing complex. Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, according to a press release.

The person who was shot at is in custody and receiving medical treatment for injuries, according to the state police press release. Police did not provide any information about the nature of those injuries.

The incident began at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, state police said. Burlington police responded to a situation “involving a person in crisis” on Riverside Avenue, the department said in a short statement Sunday morning. Police remained at the housing complex throughout the day and into the evening.

The officer who fired their gun has been placed on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure in police shootings. State police will release their name 24 hours after the shooting. The attorney general’s office and a county prosecutor will review the shooting after state police complete their investigation.
