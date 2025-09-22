Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ancient spear-throwing tool brings fun and history to Vermont competition

Vermont Public | By Associated Press
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT
Competitors raise their darts as part of the opening ceremony for the Northeastern Atlatl Championship in Addison, Vt., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
Amanda Swinhart
/
AP
Competitors raise their darts as part of the opening ceremony for the Northeastern Atlatl Championship in Addison on Saturday, Sept. 20.

ADDISON, Vt. (AP) — Celine Thouin learned a lot as a student at Franklin Pierce University, and one of the skills she has held onto the longest is how to use an ancient spear-throwing tool.

She got to share that skill with fellow Vermonters on Saturday. Thouin, 38 and a veteran of the Franklin Pierce atlatl team, was one of a few dozen participants in the Northeast Open Atlatl Championship in Addison, Vermont.

Humans invented the atlatl thousands of years ago for use as a spear-throwing hunting tool. They were used to hunt massive animals such as woolly mammoths in the days long before recorded history.

Now, they are the passion of a group of hobbyists and anthropology lovers who see the atlatl as a way to learn about history and have fun.

“I think it's just a low-pressure sport. Really, really fun,” said Thouin, who won the 2020 competition and whose children are also atlatl enthusiasts. “It's also experimental archaeology, which is incredibly fun. We get to use the same weapons that were used 15,000 years ago all over the world.”

12-year-old Ava Nolf of Clinton, Connecticut practices throwing an atlatl during the Northeastern Atlatl Championship in Addison, Vt. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
Amanda Swinhart
/
AP
12-year-old Ava Nolf of Clinton, Connecticut, practices throwing an atlatl during the Northeastern Atlatl Championship in Addison on Saturday.

The competition took place at Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison, near Lake Champlain and the New York state border. It was the thirtieth annual event and a part of Vermont's Archaeology Month, organizers said.

The contest was open to all ages and allowed participants to shoot for accuracy and distance. Throws of more than 800 feet (244 meters) have been recorded, though even a much shorter throw than that takes a good degree of skill.

For Douglas Bassett, a past president of the World Atlatl Association and another participant in Saturday's event, the history of the atlatl is as interesting as its use. He described it as “a stick by which you can throw another stick,” and he said it was used all over the ancient world.

Bassett confessed to having no idea how to pronounce the name of the tool. Most sources say it is aht-LAHT-l, but the exact pronunciation might be lost to the mists of time, he said.

“The language is gone as the people are gone, so I don't know much about the pronunciations,” Bassett said. “But all kinds of languages, all around the world. It may pretty much have been on every continent. Even when Antarctica melts, maybe we'll find evidence of people throwing spears there, too, with the atlatl.”

By Amanda Swinhart and Patrick Whittle, Associated Press
Tags
Local News Local NewsHistorySports
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories