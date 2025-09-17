Rutland Police create 'safe exchange zone' for people who use online marketplaces

The Rutland City Police Department is encouraging members of the public to use a space in front of their building to safely buy, sell or exchange goods from websites like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

The department has made the sidewalk area on Wales Street along its building’s north side available as a “Safe Exchange Zone” since late August. The department said the zone is well-lit, under constant surveillance, centrally located and open to the public any time.

“I personally have sold things online, and it's not a great feeling to meet somebody, either at their house or an unfamiliar territory,” said Rutland City Police Sgt. Eric Morgano.

Inviting the public to use the space outside its building allows the department to provide a useful service to residents without the need for more manpower or direct officer involvement, he said.

“A main component of that is we are not part of the deal or anything like that,” said Morgano. “There's absolutely no mediating involved with the police.”

The idea to create a safe exchange space was first brought to the department by longtime Rutland resident James Hodgdon, who came across a similar practice while spending some time in Naples, Florida, this summer.

“I read an article where this lady made a safe space in her yard for people to be able to do exchanges in such ways,” said Hodgdon. “Well, I got the idea, why not have the police do it?”

Hodgdon reached out to the Rutland City Police Department, which he said immediately expressed interest in implementing a similar practice.

With the site now active, Hodgdon said he’s excited to see people are taking advantage, but he has some reservations about the location.

“I'm glad my idea is booming in Rutland, but I think there needs to be a site number two,” Hodgdon said. “A lot of people have a [criminal] record, or used to have a record, and they're uncomfortable with the fact that [the Rutland City Police Department is] right there.”

According to Morgano, the department does not plan to add another exchange zone or move the current one to another location.

Rutland City Police has received a lot of positive feedback on social media since making the announcement. Additionally, Morgano said other law enforcement departments have reached out, seeking more information on the exchange zone and how to implement their own similar practices.

