Londonderry votes to keep its short-term rental rules

Londonderry residents voted on Saturday to uphold stricter regulations on new short-term rentals.

The select board adopted the rules earlier this year, but opponents gathered enough signatures to force a townwide vote on them.

After about two hours of discussion at a special town meeting Saturday, residents voted 66 to 25 to keep the rules in place, according to Town Clerk Allison Marino.

The small Windham County town, which is located near several ski resorts, has roughly 100 short-term rentals.

The town put the new rules into place earlier this year to try to slow the growth of such rentals, with the goal of maintaining housing stock for full-time residents.

The changes, which don’t apply to already-registered short-term rentals, include a rule that limits the number of nights a property can be rented out to 50, unless the host lives on-site.

Another amendment bars newly purchased property from being used as a short-term rental for a year after the sale if the new owner doesn't live there.

Towns throughout Vermont have for years been grappling with how to regulate such rentals.