Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Vermont, plus safety and travel tips

Looking for Fourth of July activities in Vermont? There's a wealth of fireworks, parades, food and fun happening across Vermont throughout the long weekend.

Independence Day events around Vermont

Here's some of what's on deck for the Independence Day in communities from southern Vermont to the Northeast Kingdom:

Bennington

Fourth of July in Bennington

Friday, July 4

Bennington Battlefield, Bennington Battle Monument, Willow Park

Kick off Independence Day in Bennington by watching a reading of Burgoyne’s Proclamation at the Bennington Battlefield at 10:30 a.m. Then head to the Bennington Battle Monument at 11:30 a.m. for a reading of the Declaration of Independence. At 5 p.m. Willow Park will have music, food and fun, with fireworks to cap off the night. More information

Brandon

Brandon Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 5

Downtown Brandon

Brandon offers free events all day Saturday, including a parade, auctions and a street dance. There'll be a fireworks display at dusk. More information

Bristol

The Great Bristol Outhouse Race

Friday, July 4, 9-10 a.m.

West Street

See racers' creative commodes race down West Street in Bristol for the coveted title of World Champion Outhouse Racer. More information

Burlington

Burlington's Annual Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 3, 5-11 p.m.

Burlington Waterfront

The Lake Champlain waterfront will be the spot to enjoy Vermont's largest fireworks display Thursday. Catch family-friendly activities, live music, food vendors and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More information

Essex Junction

Essex Junction July Fourth Celebration

Friday, July 4, 6 p.m.

Champlain Valley Fairgrounds Midway Lawn

Family-friendly activities begin at 6 p.m with live music and face painting, plus food vendors. A fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. More information

Jay

Jay Village Inn Fourth of July Extravaganza

Friday, July 4, 4 p.m.

Jay Village Inn

Spend your Fourth of July evening at the Jay Village Inn, where there’ll be food, dancing and fireworks at dusk. More information

Montpelier

July 3rd Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 3, 3 p.m.

Downtown Montpelier, Statehouse lawn

The city of Montpelier will host Independence Day celebrations on the Statehouse lawn. There'll be food trucks, a community parade and live music starting at 3 p.m. Fireworks at sundown will cap off the event. More information

Newport

July 4th Celebration

Friday, July 4

Gardner Memorial Park

Newport is celebrating Independence Day with a chock-full day, starting with a freedom run along Lake Memphremagog shores, followed by a parade in the town of Derby. Don't miss the opening of the brand new Gardner Park Playground. Then, at 5:30 p.m., join in on an open corn hole tournament, and enjoy some music and food at the waterfront. There'll be a fireworks display at dusk over the bay. More information

North Hero

Fireworks at Knights Point

Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Knight Point State Park

Head to Knight Point State Park on Thursday evening for fireworks over Lake Champlain. Entry is $3. More information

Richmond

Richmond 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Friday, July 4, 10:35 a.m.

Volunteers Green

The town of Richmond has a full day of events, starting with a fun run and parade in the morning, karaoke in the afternoon and live music and fireworks to end the evening with a bang.

Saxtons River

Saxtons River Fourth of July

Friday, July 4

Main Street

Head to Saxtons River for a day full of activities including a road race, parade, street fair and live local music. More information

Stratton

Fourth of July Weekend

July 3-7

Stratton Mountain Resort

Celebrate Independence Day all weekend at Stratton Mountain Resort with live music, eating contests and more. Catch the free fireworks show on Saturday at 9 p.m. More information

Stowe

2025 Fourth of July

Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Stowe is kicking off Independence Day with a parade down Main Street at at noon. A fireworks display at Mayo Fields will begin at dusk. More information

Wardsboro

Wardsboro 4th of July Parade and Street Fair

Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Main Street

A parade down Main Street featuring antique cars, floats, fire trucks and more is the centerpiece of Wardsboro’s annual celebration. Afterwards, the party continues with vendors, food and activities. More information

Warren

2025 Warren 4th of July Parade and Festivities

Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Main Street in Warren, Sugarbush Resort

The town of Warren will hold its annual Fourth of July parade starting at 10 a.m., and it'll be followed with a street dance. There will be shuttles to Sugarbush Resort, where there'll be fireworks at Lincoln Peak starting at 9:15 p.m. More information

Woodstock

4th on the Farm

Friday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Billings Farm and Museum

This day-long event will include horse-drawn wagon rides, youth and adult spelling bees and a “historic” baseball game following rules from the 1860s, among other events. More information

What to know about holiday travel

More than 3.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more by car this Independence Day, AAA Northern New England predicts.

Tom Baran, with AAA, said to expect congested roads starting Wednesday going into the rest of the weekend. He also said Sunday will be a doozie for busy roads.

"A lot of people are going to be going home on Sunday, and maybe all at once. So we are really recommending that early morning — if you can, travel before 11 a.m. on Sunday. That will help you immensely," he said.

He recommends that anyone taking a long drive this holiday should make sure they're well prepared. Over the July Fourth holiday last year, he said, the travel affiliate responded to more than 700,000 commuters needing roadside assistance due to dead batteries or running out of gas.

But here's one piece of good news for roadtrippers: Baran said gas prices in Vermont are down from last year, at around $3.14 per gallon.

Holiday safety

Whether you're on the road or in your backyard, safety always comes first. Here's what to know as you get ready to enjoy Independence Day and all the pyrotechnics that come with it.

Human safety

Over the long holiday weekend, safe, undistracted driving is crucial.

"Make sure you're not driving while you're impaired. Let your passenger be the navigator, and you concentrate on the road if you're the driver," Baran said. "There's a lot of people on the road, there's motorcycles, there's pedestrians, there's bicyclists."

Here are some additional holiday safety tips from the American Red Cross:



It's best to leave the fireworks to the pros. Backyard fireworks — including sparklers — can lead to burns or fires and should be used with a bucket of water nearby.

Never attempt to relight a "dud" firework.

If you’re lighting fireworks at home, watch the show from about 500 feet away.

Appoint a designated "water watcher" at gatherings with children who are swimming.

Only use grills outdoors and avoid consuming food that has been left out in the sun.

Fireworks can trigger symptoms of PTSD for some people, including veterans who have been through combat. Visit this U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs page for tips about dealing with fireworks.

Pet safety

Across the country, there's a significant spike in stray dogs at shelters the day after July Fourth.

This is due to pets becoming frightened by the loud fireworks, crowds and parades.

Jacques Du Preez, executive director of North Country Animal League in Morrisville, said pet owners can do a number of things to keep their pets safe during holiday celebrations.

"The most sensible solution," he said, "is to keep pets indoors. Preferably keep them in a quiet room. Have a fan going or some white noise just to soften the loud sounds."

Du Preez said pets should have a collar with a clear ID tag and, if possible, a microchip. Most humane societies statewide offer microchipping services.