Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Vermont, plus safety and travel tips
Looking for Fourth of July activities in Vermont? There's a wealth of fireworks, parades, food and fun happening across Vermont throughout the long weekend.
Independence Day events around Vermont
Here's some of what's on deck for the Independence Day in communities from southern Vermont to the Northeast Kingdom:
Bennington
Fourth of July in Bennington
Friday, July 4
Bennington Battlefield, Bennington Battle Monument, Willow Park
Kick off Independence Day in Bennington by watching a reading of Burgoyne’s Proclamation at the Bennington Battlefield at 10:30 a.m. Then head to the Bennington Battle Monument at 11:30 a.m. for a reading of the Declaration of Independence. At 5 p.m. Willow Park will have music, food and fun, with fireworks to cap off the night. More information
Brandon
Brandon Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 5
Downtown Brandon
Brandon offers free events all day Saturday, including a parade, auctions and a street dance. There'll be a fireworks display at dusk. More information
Bristol
The Great Bristol Outhouse Race
Friday, July 4, 9-10 a.m.
West Street
See racers' creative commodes race down West Street in Bristol for the coveted title of World Champion Outhouse Racer. More information
Burlington
Burlington's Annual Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 3, 5-11 p.m.
Burlington Waterfront
The Lake Champlain waterfront will be the spot to enjoy Vermont's largest fireworks display Thursday. Catch family-friendly activities, live music, food vendors and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More information
Essex Junction
Essex Junction July Fourth Celebration
Friday, July 4, 6 p.m.
Champlain Valley Fairgrounds Midway Lawn
Family-friendly activities begin at 6 p.m with live music and face painting, plus food vendors. A fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. More information
Jay
Jay Village Inn Fourth of July Extravaganza
Friday, July 4, 4 p.m.
Jay Village Inn
Spend your Fourth of July evening at the Jay Village Inn, where there’ll be food, dancing and fireworks at dusk. More information
Montpelier
July 3rd Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 3, 3 p.m.
Downtown Montpelier, Statehouse lawn
The city of Montpelier will host Independence Day celebrations on the Statehouse lawn. There'll be food trucks, a community parade and live music starting at 3 p.m. Fireworks at sundown will cap off the event. More information
Newport
July 4th Celebration
Friday, July 4
Gardner Memorial Park
Newport is celebrating Independence Day with a chock-full day, starting with a freedom run along Lake Memphremagog shores, followed by a parade in the town of Derby. Don't miss the opening of the brand new Gardner Park Playground. Then, at 5:30 p.m., join in on an open corn hole tournament, and enjoy some music and food at the waterfront. There'll be a fireworks display at dusk over the bay. More information
North Hero
Fireworks at Knights Point
Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m.
Knight Point State Park
Head to Knight Point State Park on Thursday evening for fireworks over Lake Champlain. Entry is $3. More information
Richmond
Richmond 4th of July Parade and Celebration
Friday, July 4, 10:35 a.m.
Volunteers Green
The town of Richmond has a full day of events, starting with a fun run and parade in the morning, karaoke in the afternoon and live music and fireworks to end the evening with a bang.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Fourth of July
Friday, July 4
Main Street
Head to Saxtons River for a day full of activities including a road race, parade, street fair and live local music. More information
Stratton
Fourth of July Weekend
July 3-7
Stratton Mountain Resort
Celebrate Independence Day all weekend at Stratton Mountain Resort with live music, eating contests and more. Catch the free fireworks show on Saturday at 9 p.m. More information
Stowe
2025 Fourth of July
Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Stowe is kicking off Independence Day with a parade down Main Street at at noon. A fireworks display at Mayo Fields will begin at dusk. More information
Wardsboro
Wardsboro 4th of July Parade and Street Fair
Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.
Main Street
A parade down Main Street featuring antique cars, floats, fire trucks and more is the centerpiece of Wardsboro’s annual celebration. Afterwards, the party continues with vendors, food and activities. More information
Warren
2025 Warren 4th of July Parade and Festivities
Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.
Main Street in Warren, Sugarbush Resort
The town of Warren will hold its annual Fourth of July parade starting at 10 a.m., and it'll be followed with a street dance. There will be shuttles to Sugarbush Resort, where there'll be fireworks at Lincoln Peak starting at 9:15 p.m. More information
Woodstock
4th on the Farm
Friday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Billings Farm and Museum
This day-long event will include horse-drawn wagon rides, youth and adult spelling bees and a “historic” baseball game following rules from the 1860s, among other events. More information
Watch: A Capitol Fourth on PBS
What to know about holiday travel
More than 3.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more by car this Independence Day, AAA Northern New England predicts.
Tom Baran, with AAA, said to expect congested roads starting Wednesday going into the rest of the weekend. He also said Sunday will be a doozie for busy roads.
"A lot of people are going to be going home on Sunday, and maybe all at once. So we are really recommending that early morning — if you can, travel before 11 a.m. on Sunday. That will help you immensely," he said.
More from NPR: Whether you're driving or flying, here are travel tips for the Fourth of July weekend
He recommends that anyone taking a long drive this holiday should make sure they're well prepared. Over the July Fourth holiday last year, he said, the travel affiliate responded to more than 700,000 commuters needing roadside assistance due to dead batteries or running out of gas.
But here's one piece of good news for roadtrippers: Baran said gas prices in Vermont are down from last year, at around $3.14 per gallon.
Holiday safety
Whether you're on the road or in your backyard, safety always comes first. Here's what to know as you get ready to enjoy Independence Day and all the pyrotechnics that come with it.
Human safety
Over the long holiday weekend, safe, undistracted driving is crucial.
"Make sure you're not driving while you're impaired. Let your passenger be the navigator, and you concentrate on the road if you're the driver," Baran said. "There's a lot of people on the road, there's motorcycles, there's pedestrians, there's bicyclists."
Here are some additional holiday safety tips from the American Red Cross:
- It's best to leave the fireworks to the pros. Backyard fireworks — including sparklers — can lead to burns or fires and should be used with a bucket of water nearby.
- Never attempt to relight a "dud" firework.
- If you’re lighting fireworks at home, watch the show from about 500 feet away.
- Appoint a designated "water watcher" at gatherings with children who are swimming.
- Only use grills outdoors and avoid consuming food that has been left out in the sun.
Fireworks can trigger symptoms of PTSD for some people, including veterans who have been through combat. Visit this U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs page for tips about dealing with fireworks.
Pet safety
Across the country, there's a significant spike in stray dogs at shelters the day after July Fourth.
This is due to pets becoming frightened by the loud fireworks, crowds and parades.
More from NPR: Get ready for the fireworks. How to keep your pets safe and happy this 4th of July
Jacques Du Preez, executive director of North Country Animal League in Morrisville, said pet owners can do a number of things to keep their pets safe during holiday celebrations.
"The most sensible solution," he said, "is to keep pets indoors. Preferably keep them in a quiet room. Have a fan going or some white noise just to soften the loud sounds."
Du Preez said pets should have a collar with a clear ID tag and, if possible, a microchip. Most humane societies statewide offer microchipping services.