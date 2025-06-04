‘Ripped away’: Federal funding 'pause' of Vt. workforce center leaves students in limbo

Update 8:27 p.m.: On Wednesday evening, a New York federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the “phased pause in operations” of Job Corps announced by federal officials on May 29 and set to take effect by June 30.

The U.S. Department of Labor is blocked from carrying out "any shutdown tasks, job terminations, or student removals; and from taking any further action to eliminate the Job Corps program without Congressional authorization.”

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for June 17.

The original story is below.

A workforce development center in Addison County is expected to shut down this month following the U.S. Department of Labor's decision to suspend funding for the nationwide program that pays for it.

The Northlands Job Corps Center, located in Vergennes, is one of 99 contractor-run Job Corps centers across the country. They provide education, skills training, housing, meals and health care to low-income students ages 16-24.

Student Contessa Galvez, 19, enrolled at Northlands Job Corps Center in April 2024 after she had to drop out of a university due to cost, because she doesn’t have family support.

“I wanted that college education, and it was great, because it was free here,” Galvez said of Northlands. “I was getting an associate's in IT, and hopefully after that, I was going to fund my way through my bachelor's. So I was excited for the careers I could have built, and, of course, the salaries.”

Galvez said her expected completion date for the associate’s degree was May 2026. But now, she said, she won’t get to do that.

The future that I always dreamt of was about to be in my hands ... and that was ripped away by a decision made in a room full of people that I wasn't even in. Contessa Galvez, 19, Northlands Job Corps Center student

All Job Corps centers will undergo a “phased pause in operations” announced by federal officials on May 29. Per the Department of Labor, the “pause” will go into full effect by June 30.

In a written statement, the Labor Department said the Job Corps program is operating at a financial deficit projected to reach $213 million for 2025. The department also cited low graduation rates when it said Job Corps isn’t achieving "intended outcomes that students deserve.”

For Galvez, though, shutting down Job Corps will take away the exact outcome that she wanted.

“This is one of the very few ways people of a lower class get the chance to get help and climb up the ladder,” she said. “It's one of the very few chances that we get.”

Galvez also said she would like to stay in Vermont, but can’t afford to.

“The future that I always dreamt of was about to be in my hands,” Galvez said. “That was ripped away by a decision made in a room full of people that I wasn't even in.”

The Department of Labor is instructing Job Corps centers to get their 25,000 or so enrolled students “relocated” by the end of the month.

In Addison County, there are about 150 students who will have to leave Northlands Job Corps, and about 110 staff doing their best to help with job placement, resumes, driver’s licenses, GED completion and living arrangements.

“We're trying to find a smooth transition for the students, for as many as we can,” said Michael Dooley, the center director for Northlands Job Corps. “We have about two dozen that are unhoused, that we're trying to find, you know, stable housing and a stable landing for.”

At the same time, Dooley said that Northlands is joining other Job Corps centers in fighting the Department of Labor’s decision. There’s a social media campaign, and on Tuesday some of the contractor companies that operate Job Corps centers, plus a union, a trade member organization and a student, all filed a lawsuit against the labor secretary in a New York federal court.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the Department of Labor’s actions are effectively shutting down the entire Job Corps program, and that the department doesn’t have the authority to make that decision without Congress, which created the program in 1964.

Northlands Job Corps Center / Courtesy Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint, seen here visiting Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes in August 2023, has criticized the Trump administration's decision to suspend funding for Job Corps, a nationwide, contractor-run workforce development program. "They are hurting the people in the lower and middle classes, and they are catering to people at the top," Balint said.

The suit also alleges that the department used “flawed methodology” and “selective and inaccurate performance measures, costs and statistics” to support the decision to suspend Job Corps center operations.

For example, Dooley, the Northlands Job Corps director, said graduation rates shouldn’t be compared to traditional college campuses, given the stringent requirements the Department of Labor imposes on the program.

“So if you’re 21 and I catch you with an airline bottle of vodka, I’m supposed to kick you out,” Dooley said. “I just challenge you to do the same at any college in America and find out how many students are enrolled by the end of September, OK?”

When there is full enrollment and full staffing, Dooley said the Northlands Job Corps Center contract costs the federal government $9 million to $10 million per year. But this past year, Northlands wasn’t fully enrolled or fully staffed.

“We gave back at least a million,” Dooley said. “Probably more.”

And he said that it’s “fiscally irresponsible” to shut down the nation’s largest workforce development program, with all the equipment and experience in place for vocational training, when President Donald Trump says he wants to “Make America Skilled Again.”

“If a 17- and 19-year-old becomes unhoused and they're eligible for the program, they could be in within a few weeks, and have somewhere to live, train and get a skill, and then, you know, get the stability in their life,” Dooley said. “They're going to be a full taxpayer.”

On one of the remaining days that Northlands Job Corps Center is guaranteed to be open, it will host a job fair. That takes place on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.