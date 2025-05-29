Funding for over 100 community health workers in Vermont will run out next year

Every other week, Shana Halliday meets with a 70-year-old whose wife died last year. He had been struggling with isolation and didn’t have anyone to talk to — he said he didn’t want to burden them. He made an appointment with his primary care provider in Rutland, who referred him to Halliday.

She’s seen hundreds of patients since she started working at the practice last year — helping them write advanced directives, fill out applications for food and fuel assistance and connecting families with therapists who can help with medication management and substance abuse treatment. She also provides coping skills for anxiety and depression and grief counseling, like for the 70-year-old man.

“If they're in for an appointment, they can come and see me,” she said.

“We can round out their medical help with their mental help. And so it's kind of the whole package.”

She’s one of more than 110 community health workers funded through a state program aimed at bolstering support for mental health and substance use disorders at primary care offices across Vermont. But that funding is set to run out by March or April of next year. The Agency of Human Services requested $6.5 million to keep the program going, but it wasn’t included in the state budget.

That means practices won’t have funding to pay for staff like Halliday.

“This was a hugely impactful way to get mental health services to everyone who goes to one of these primary care practices,” said Jessa Barnard, the head of the Vermont Medical Society.

“And it worked,” said Barnard. “It wasn’t just something that felt good.”

Data from Medicaid claims last year show patients at participating practices were more likely to go to a psychiatrist or counseling and less likely to get mental health treatment in emergency departments than in prior years — the number of patients who got mental health care in a hospital fell by 6.6%. Meanwhile, at practices that weren’t part of the program, the number of patients who received mental health care in an emergency department increased by 5.2%.

“This showed, at least preliminarily, the initiative’s ability to help patients with mental health needs access less expensive, less crisis-based care,” said Dr. John Saroyan, who leads a state team called Blueprint for Health and oversees the program.

The program was also aimed at reducing burnout for primary care providers — so they are not solely responsible for connecting patients with community resources, like at the office in Rutland.

“If I’m sitting with a patient, we can make phone calls here in the office,” Halliday said.

“Before I got here, I think what they would get is a list — here's a list of five places.”

State officials are hoping other funding will become available to keep paying these community health workers, but they didn’t have any specifics to offer.

Barnard, with the Vermont Medical Society, is advocating for some of $11 million earmarked to support primary care in a settlement between the state and the University of Vermont Medical Center could go towards supporting these positions.

“It’s not dead yet,” she said.