Sen. Welch hopes Trump will rally support for prescription drug cost bill

Sen. Peter Welch is encouraging President Donald Trump to take an active role to help pass legislation that would significantly lower the cost of many prescription drugs.

Recently, the president issued an executive order that mirrors the language of a bipartisan bill sponsored by Welch.

The legislation prohibits pharmaceutical companies from selling drugs in this country at a price higher than the international average.

More from NPR: Trump signs an order to reduce drug prices, but it's unclear how it would work

Welch said the president could play a key role in persuading Republican members of Congress to support the bill.

"They need aggression on the part of the president to really step up," Welch said. "But I think the president understands that America is getting ripped off — and he always wants, quote, 'a good deal.'"

Welch said the bill would have a huge impact on consumers in this country, because many of the drugs are available in Canada and Europe at much lower prices.

"Why should the U.S. pay more for the same drug — two, three, four, five times more than what they pay in Europe and Canada — particularly when U.S. taxpayers really funded a lot of the research?" Welch said.

Opponents of the proposal argue it will stifle important research conducted by pharmaceutical companies.