Vermont priest in Rome for pope's death reflects on Francis' life and legacy

April 21 was a momentous day for the Rev. Brian Cummings, S.S.E.

The Saint Michael’s College campus minister and alum was starting his last full day on sabbatical in Rome when he learned that Pope Francis had died.

He was in disbelief, having celebrated Easter Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica with the first pope from the Americas just the day before.

Francis, who was elected in 2013 and led 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide — over 50 million in the U.S. alone — died of a stroke that was immediately followed by cardiac arrest.

The conclave to select a new pope begins May 7.

Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki spoke with Father Brian Cummings in-studio to learn more about his experience in Rome and Pope Francis' legacy.

Jenn Jarecki: Will you take us back to the morning of April 21 and what you were doing when the news broke?

Brian Cummings: Sure. I was actually tying my shoes and readying to go out, and as I was getting ready to walk out the door, this BBC news flash came on my phone, and I was absolutely stunned.

I really couldn't believe it because I was with him on Easter Sunday morning, right? I mean, within, I don't know, 20-30, feet. I was right below the balcony where he was speaking, and I had the privilege of giving out Holy Communion at that liturgical celebration Easter morning.

Rev. Brian Cummings / Courtesy Pope Francis blesses Catholics on Palm Sunday, April 13. Rev. Brian Cummings was in attendance and took this photo of the pontiff one week before Pope Francis died.

I knew something was going to happen because as I was returning from my station in Holy Communion, and I saw the popemobile there, and I said to myself, I said, "We're definitely going to hear from the Pope," but I didn't expect him to take a 30-minute ride around the papal square after his blessing of Rome and the world.

He was actually closer to me on Palm Sunday, he actually wheeled around the sanctuary. He was pushed around by his aides, and he was within about 5, 6 feet of me. And you know, he was waving, greeting people.

So, his voice from that Sunday and his appearance was much different from Easter Sunday, and I think you could see a little bit of a deterioration. I mean, he sounded weaker, and he looked tired.

Jenn Jarecki: Pope Francis was the first Argentinian pontiff and known to champion the rights and dignities of refugees and immigrants across the globe. On other subjects, like Indigenous rights and child sex abuse within the Catholic Church, he has a spottier record. What did Francis' papacy represent to you, and what do you think his legacy will be?

Brian Cummings: Well, I think his legacy will be that of inclusion. He certainly approached the church as being a big tent where everybody is welcome. And it sometimes, you know, got him in some hot water and there was controversy in some of the things he said.

When he was first named pope, when someone said, you know, "Who is Jorge?" And he says, "Well, I'm a sinner." And he would always like, refer back to his coat of arms, his bishop's coat of arms when he was made bishop in Argentina.

The coat of arms read, "by having mercy and by choosing him." He selected that because, you know, he saw in himself the call of St. Matthew, that St. Matthew in that beautiful Caravaggio painting. You know, Matthew is at the table pointing to himself like, "Who me? You know, you got to be mistaken."

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Caravaggio's The Calling of St. Matthew depicts the moment Jesus Christ invites Matthew, a tax collector, to become one of his followers. It was painted for the Contarelli Chapel in Rome, where it remains today.

Francis was tapping into that, and that was part of his spirituality, his identity, a very humble man. But the other part of that motto is mercy, that it was to have mercy, that he was chosen, that he was called.

So, that's what I'll remember about Pope Francis, and his whole attitude towards how we should live as priests, that we should smell like our sheep. You know, that we should be close to the flock, that the church should be a field hospital healing the wounds of people.

Jenn Jarecki: Well, my last question for you, father, is rooted in the present, but does invite you to look into the future.

Rev. Brian Cummings / Courtesy Local spiritual leader Rev. Brian Cummings celebrated Easter Mass at St. Peter's Square with Pope Francis the day before the pontiff died.

Brian Cummings: Sure.

Jenn Jarecki: Billions wonder who the 267th Pope will be, and whomever it is, will lead the world's Catholics at a time of military conflict the world over, mass migration and environmental degradation, among many other things. Which tenets of your faith do you hope the new pontiff will embody to shepherd those billions through these times?

Brian Cummings: Well, I'll tell you, it's going to be a very hard job, right, I mean, when you think about the responsibilities of the papacy.

But I guess what I would want to see the pope do is continue some of the initiatives that Pope Francis started. That sense of style, that sense of inclusion, that sense of dialogue, of bringing world leaders together, bringing communities together, bringing people who feel estranged or unwanted or unwelcome, making sure that they know that the invite is always there to come into the tent and to be part of the Catholic faith.