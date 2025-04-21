Vermonters remember Pope Francis' compassion

People across Vermont are remembering Pope Francis, who died Monday at age 88.

Bishop John McDermott of the Catholic Diocese of Burlington called the late pontiff "a powerful witness to the mercy of God, the fraternity of all humanity and especially to the need for us to care for those on the peripheries of society."

Some of those very people in need were remembering the pope outside a day shelter run by the Rutland United Methodist Church.

Brian Loomis, who said he was baptized Catholic, said he was sad to hear of the 88-year old pontiff's death and had been following his battle with pneumonia. “He was out for everybody and was a good guy,” said Loomis.

Loomis, along with Justin Denis, Michella Haskins and Paul Rivard, all describe themselves as homeless and stood together in downtown Rutland on Monday talking about the pontiff. The group appreciated the attention the pope paid to those less fortunate.

"He helped out a lot of the homeless, and he spoke about sexual rights, and all that, so he did a lot,” Loomis said as the others nodded.

More from NPR: Pope Francis, who reached out to the margins of society, has died at 88

“That’s kind of like these guys here,” Loomis went on, pointing to the people working inside the nearby soup kitchen. “They don’t look down on nobody or nothing.”

“Everybody just getting along and loving each other,” added Paul Rivard.

“And the pope looked at the world kind of like that, too,” added Justin Denis.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Christ the King Church in Rutland.

Across town, Darlene Davis, a member of Christ the King Catholic parish in Rutland, said she was shocked and saddened by the news of the pope’s death. "He was a bright light, you know, something positive for people to look to for hope, guidance and support,” Davis said.

Casey Palumbo, also of Rutland, said as someone who grew up Catholic she appreciated how open-minded and loving Francis was. She said she hopes whomever the church chooses as his successor aligns with the way Francis behaved and acted.

A memorial Mass for Pope Francis will be celebrated at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington on Thursday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m.