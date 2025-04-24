Lt. Gov. John Rodgers asks Senate to consider major additions to cannabis legislation

Lt. Gov. John Rodgers is urging his Senate colleagues to make some major changes to a cannabis bill that passed the House last month.

He told members of the Senate economic development committee that the bill that passed the House doesn't address several key issues — including allowing growers to sell their products directly to consumers.

Rodgers said many small cultivators will soon go out of business because they can't access any shelf space at retail stores.

"Because the retailers now hold all the cards," Rodgers said. "They can ice people out. They can pick and choose who they want to deal with, and you've got a whole bunch of really good growers that don't have enough market."

Rodgers also wants the committee to allow the public consumption of cannabis anywhere that tobacco use is legal.

"We've legalized marijuana — cannabis — and there are people who have apartments, have no place to smoke," he said. "You should be allowed to smoke cannabis anywhere you can consume tobacco products."

Rodgers is in a unique position because he's the only statewide official in the country who has a cannabis cultivator license.

