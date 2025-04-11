Learn how to start seeds and create your own garden with our newsletter, Sprouted

Spring in Vermont is a slow burn. Early on, warm days are still few and far between. You may experience a false spring only to be shuttered indoors once again, riding out a snowstorm.

If you can see the dirt, it’s in its mud season state — liquified, not workable. But soon enough, it will be. And that’s the miracle of spring in Vermont.

Here, the growing season is short, but it can be oh so rich. Every year around this time, farms, households and individuals all around the Green Mountain State are getting an early start, sowing seeds indoors, to ensure the warm season is all the more bountiful. It’s the tradition of early seed starting, a manifestation of hope for warmer days, a deep belief that something incredibly beautiful and nourishing can grow from a single tiny seed.

There’s a reason why gardening has been scientifically shown to improve physical health and mental well-being.

If you want to get in on all the benefits of gardening yourself, this newsletter is for you.

🌱 Preview the first issue. 🌱

About Sprouted

This 10-week newsletter course will guide you through the process of taking seeds from little hard-shelled harbingers of life to prolific, healthy plants. And, it’ll help you through the process of creating an outdoor garden space where your seedlings can thrive.

Sprouted will show up in your inbox weekly with all the methods and tips you’ll need to get started on your garden journey.

We’re not going to turn you into Martha Stewart or get you ready to become a Master Gardener overnight, but if you follow our 10-week course (and printable calendar!), you should end up with plants that will produce food — or flowers if that’s your thing — by the end of the season.

Here’s some of what this course will teach you:

Expert-approved methods for starting seeds both indoors and out

How to create and maintain an outdoor garden plot or container garden

The basics of organic garden care

Vermont Public / Zoe McDonald Julie Rubaud, owner of Red Wagon Plants and an accomplished greenhouse grower, holds up a seedling in one of Red Wagon's greenhouses on Tuesday, April 8. Rubaud shared her seedling and plant care wisdom with me for the Sprouted newsletter.

To ensure this newsletter is bringing you the best information for garden success, specific to Vermont, I consulted with local garden experts, including All Things Gardening’s Charlie Nardozzi, and Julie Rubaud, owner of Red Wagon Plants. I've also been studying some of the best literature on gardening. This is all so I can simplify the process for you.



About me

My name is Zoe McDonald, and I started my Vermont garden journey — from seeds to harvest — last year, with a community garden plot at Burlington’s Intervale that I share with my partner.

This year, I had a hunch that other beginner gardeners, or more established gardeners who are new to Vermont, might be interested in learning the seed-starting process as well as some methods for starting an organic garden.

How to sign up

You can begin the course at any time (spring and early summer is recommended).

So start thinking about what you want to grow, and sign up to get started on your seed-to-garden journey.

Let’s sprout something together!

