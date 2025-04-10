Trump’s immigration enforcement casts shadow over Vt. housing discrimination bill

This story, by Report for America corps member Carly Berlin, was produced through a partnership between VTDigger and Vermont Public.

When Jose Ignacio decided to leave his job on a Vermont dairy farm, it took him nearly two years to secure a stable apartment. Housing had been provided on the farm, but when he made the choice to leave — to begin a job in construction, building homes — his family sent in rental application after rental application, but seldom heard back. When they did, landlords pressed for his identification, he said.

“Everywhere we went, they just asked for our Social Security number,” Jose Ignacio told the House General and Housing Committee last week, providing only his first name. He lacked the government identifier. “It didn’t matter if we could demonstrate that we had the ability to pay,” he said.

As landlords rebuffed them, Jose Ignacio and his family spent months living in a cousin’s attic. It lacked electricity, so in the summer, he fanned his 1-year-old with a piece of cardboard to keep him cool. Ultimately, he landed a rental only when a coworker with a Social Security number agreed to act as a guarantor on his lease.

“It’s unjust that the state relies on our labor to be building these things, but doesn’t allow us to live in the houses that we build,” Jose Ignacio told lawmakers. His comments were translated from Spanish to English by Will Lambek of the nonprofit advocacy group Migrant Justice.

Jose Ignacio came to the Statehouse to speak in favor of H.169, a bill that seeks to expand access to housing for immigrants without legal status living in Vermont. As the Trump administration ramps up deportation and detention of immigrants, proponents of the bill argue the state should do more to protect immigrants living in Vermont and increase their housing options. But the legislation faces headwinds from landlords and lenders.

Pushback to adding protected status

H.169 would add citizenship and immigration status to the list of protected classes in Vermont’s fair housing laws, prohibiting discrimination on those grounds when someone is seeking to rent or buy a home. The bill, backed by a host of immigrant and housing advocacy groups, would take the additional step of banning landlords and property managers from requesting a Social Security number when a prospective tenant applies to rent a home.

The Vermont Landlord Association has objected to the addition of immigration status to the statute.

“To make a landlord have to take somebody — even if they’re not here legally — I think is a challenge and a big ask,” Angela Zaikowski, the association’s director, told legislators in late March.

Vermont Landlord Association / Courtesy Angela Zaikowski, director of the Vermont Landlord Association.

The association echoed these concerns in a “call to action” email last week, imploring its members to reach out to legislators and adding that the proposed change “has the potential to create federal issues for housing providers.”

Asked by lawmakers whether there were past examples of landlords getting into legal trouble after renting to people without legal status, Zaikowski said no.

“I think anything is possible at this point,” she added.

Lambek, from Migrant Justice, maintained that these fears of federal repercussions lacked legal basis.

“Any fear of civil or criminal liability against landlords for renting to immigrant families is simply unfounded,” he said.

Representatives for lending institutions in Vermont brought parallel concerns to lawmakers, asking them to strike the “immigration status” protection when it comes to discrimination in writing mortgages.

Christopher D’Elia, president of the Vermont Bankers Association, told legislators that verifying an individual’s immigration status is required when approving some federally-backed loans. But the current political environment factors into his concerns, too.

“We see what happens on the news. We see what’s happening out there with the immigrant community,” D’Elia said. “The credit risk analysis becomes much more difficult and heightened,” he added. If a bank makes a loan to someone, D’Elia said, and “two weeks from now [they] may be deported, what’s the credit risk of being able to get repaid on that loan? That is the reality we find ourselves in.”

Rep. Leonora Dodge, D-Essex Town, one of the bill’s chief sponsors, countered that other states have taken similar steps to bolster their fair housing laws, like New York and Washington. When immigrants in Vermont step into a bank to make a deposit into a checking or savings account, they feel welcomed, she said – and those banks should offer loans in return.

“So that [immigrants] can build a life and form part of the economy, as taxpayers,” Dodge said.

A ban on asking for Social Security numbers

The prospect of a blanket prohibition on asking for Social Security numbers during the rental application process has also drawn pushback from the Vermont Landlord Association. Zaikowski told legislators that landlords rely on Social Security numbers to conduct credit and background checks.

Using other pieces of identifying information — like a name, address and date of birth — instead of a Social Security number wouldn’t yield as much information, she argued. Landlords would need to put in more legwork to collect information on all prospective tenants, she said, which “would be a huge burden.”

“We want housing providers to be able to have an accurate report and be making decisions based on accurate information,” Zaikowski said.

At least one large landlord has said it could work around the change, however. Chris Donnelly, a lobbyist for Champlain Housing Trust, told lawmakers that his first reaction to the Social Security number prohibition was hesitation, since the northwest Vermont nonprofit uses the identifier to assess whether prospective tenants will be able to pay their rent. But further analysis revealed the housing trust could adapt without too heavy a lift, he said.

“We got pushed by advocates, and we looked into it deeper,” Donnelly said. “We found out that we can actually get this very similar amount of information without using a Social Security number.”

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Rep. Marc Mihaly, D-Calais, chairs the House Committee on General and Housing. Photographed at the Statehouse on Feb. 5, 2025.

Still, the landlord association has begun pushing for a change to the bill, asking lawmakers for an amendment that would say a landlord can’t deny a rental application because an applicant has not been issued a Social Security number. That measure would replace the language instituting an outright ban on asking for Social Security numbers from all potential tenants.

Rep. Marc Mihaly, D-Calais, who chairs the housing committee in the House, has floated a different potential change: mandating landlords accept an alternative form of government identification to a Social Security number, when one isn’t available.

Lambek, from Migrant Justice, said such a change would still allow for de facto discrimination.

“It’s very difficult for prospective tenants to have that burden of proof of — ‘Well, I left that field blank, and I never got a call back, and I don’t know whether or not they discriminated against me,’” Lambek told lawmakers. “I think people’s experiences, even if that field were to be made optional, would remain quite consistent with what they’re experiencing now.”

Mihaly said Thursday that the committee will dig into discussion on how to proceed with the bill next week – it could get rolled into an omnibus housing bill the committee is working on. He understands the concerns around the bill given the “atmosphere of fear” stoked by the Trump administration, he said.

“It’s conceivable that there isn’t a will on the committee to move forward with this. It’s conceivable that they will. And I’m not sure at this point,” he said.

