LGBTQ+ youth seek new protections in Vermont as national climate turns 'terrifying'

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
Two signs set up next to a podium at which a speaker is talking, with three people to their left
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
Alex Yahm-Halberg, at podium, a youth advocate at Outright Vermont, was one of about 30 young people who visited the Statehouse last week to see increased protections for LGBTQ+ Vermonters.

As the Trump administration rolls back protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, Outright Vermont is urging state lawmakers to safeguard the rights of queer and transgender youth in the Green Mountain State.

Executive orders signed by President Donald Trump have already limited access to gender-affirming care for transgender children and eliminated protections for LGBTQ+ students in public schools.

Alex Yahm-Halberg, a youth advocate at Outright Vermont, said the national climate has become “terrifying” for gay, transgender and nonbinary kids. And he said state lawmakers should take their cue from children who are inhabiting the new landscape.

“We’re the ones looking for spaces in our communities where we can just be ourselves,” Yahm-Halberg said at a press conference last week. “We’re the ones navigating a health care system that can make it harder, not easier, to get the care that we need.”

More than 30 youth leaders from across Vermont visited the Statehouse last week to advance what they’re calling the “Protect Our Rights” campaign.

Their top priorities include increased funding for the Vermont Human Rights Commission, which enforces anti-discrimination laws, and bolstering the scope and capacity of the Harassment, Hazing and Bullying Prevention Advisory Council.

“We are calling for these solutions because the action we’ve seen lawmakers take in the past has not been enough to protect us,” Yahm-Halberg said. “We are here telling you what needs to be done to keep our communities safe.”
