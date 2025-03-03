Trump's 2025 address to Congress: Watch or listen on Vermont Public

President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 3, at 9 p.m. Here's how to follow along.



Streaming

Video: Watch it live on YouTube via PBS News using the player above, or stream our main TV channel.

The speech will be preceded and followed by PBS News special coverage starting at 6 p.m.

Audio: Listen via NPR on our radio livestream by pressing the green "play" button on this page, or listen on your phone or tablet using the Vermont Public app (iOS/Android).

The speech will be preceded and followed by special coverage from NPR starting at 9 p.m.



TV

Tune into Vermont Public's main TV channel at 9 p.m. Find your local channel here.



Radio

Tune into Vermont Public's news radio station at 9 p.m. Find your local station here.