UVM Health Network will continue operating dialysis clinics after regulators raise revenue cap

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:18 PM EST
Protesters march on the sidewalk from the University of Vermont Medical Center in December, 2024.
Lexi Krupp
/
Vermont Public File
The University of Vermont Health Network will continue to run three dialysis clinics in Newport, Rutland and St. Albans. Back in November, it announced service cuts and said it planned to find other organizations to run the clinics. Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in December to protest the planned cuts to patient services.

The University of Vermont Health Network announced Friday that it will continue to run three dialysis clinics around the state after regulators voted to raise the system’s revenue cap.

The health network planned to stop operating dialysis clinics in Newport, Rutland and St. Albans as part of a series of sweeping service cuts made in response to budget orders from the Green Mountain Care Board, which oversees hospitals in Vermont.

In November when it announced the service cuts, UVM Health Network said it planned to find other organizations to run the dialysis clinics. But on Friday, the health network said in a press release there were no other organizations that could “take on the services while providing high quality care without significant losses” and that the Green Mountain Care Board would now allow UVM Medical Center to take in revenue from the dialysis services.

“We’re very appreciative of the board’s willingness to collaborate with us to secure access to this important care in rural areas of the state,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, president and chief operating officer at UVM Medical Center, in a written statement.

Three men sit together at a table. The man in the middle gestures with flat hands while speaking
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Green Mountain Care Board members David Murman, from left, and Owen Foster, testify to state lawmakers alongside Vermont Director of Health Care Reform Brendan Krause on Feb. 5, 2025.

The hospital will still lose money running the dialysis clinics and is searching for ways to decrease costs, according to the press release. The health network previously said they lose about $3 million a year running the clinics.

Other cuts to patient services have gone through, including the closure of the inpatient psychiatric unit at Central Vermont Medical Center.

