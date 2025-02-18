Brattleboro Memorial Hospital workers vote to form union

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital support, tech, office and maintenance workers have voted to form a union.

The election took place on Friday, with 123 ballots cast in favor of unionizing and 57 against.

The vote still needs to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board. After that, the union can collectively bargain on behalf of more than 200 employees.

Deanne Thomas is among those employees. The 56-year-old environmental services aide has been cleaning the hospital for more than eight years.

She told Vermont Public that she helped organize the union election because she hasn’t always felt her role was respected by upper management.

“We want to feel like we're just as important as everybody else with what we do,” Thomas said.

AFT Vermont / Courtesy Deanne Thomas has worked as an environmental services aide at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for over eight years.

Whether it’s the kitchen staff paying attention to patient food allergies, the people at the registration checking in patients for doctors and nurses, or the techs in the lab and the operating room, Thomas said these employees are essential for the hospital to function.

“We work hard to make sure that we're doing our part to help the patients recover,” she said.

Thomas said she and her colleagues want livable wages, safe staffing ratios and better communication with management on things like benefits.

Christopher Dougherty, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital's president and CEO, said in a written statement that this was a moment to reaffirm "our shared commitment to provide the community with exceptional patient care.”

“The current times are probably the most challenging and difficult for small, rural community hospitals like Brattleboro Memorial Hospital," Dougherty wrote. "While a third-party adds a layer of complexity to administrative operations, we respect the outcome and will continue to act in good faith."

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital is among numerous hospitals in Vermont where health care workers are organizing.

Most recently, nurses at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans voted 72-45 to unionize.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.