Northwestern Medical Center gets its first staff union

A majority of nurses at the St. Albans hospital voted to unionize last week. It’s the first union at Northwestern Medical Center, and adds to a growing list of health care workers organizing across the state in recent years.

Nurses like Meagan Niles say they’re advocating for safe staffing ratios, transparency around pay and consistent policies.

“It's just giving the nurses a voice in what we do every day,” she said.

More from Vermont Public: Health care workers are unionizing across Vermont. They say better work conditions mean better care

Niles has worked at several hospitals, both with unions and without, and was there to watch vote counting last week. At times, it was close.

“Then we saw that there were more yeses at the end,” she said. “Everybody started getting excited and crying. It was really cool to be part of that.”

The vote was 72 to 45.

“We fully recognize and respect the outcome of the election,” hospital President Peter Wright said in an emailed statement. “We are committed to moving forward and shaping a positive future focused on our common mission of providing exceptional care for our community.”

At the end of the week, hundreds of support staff at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital will also vote on whether to form a union.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.