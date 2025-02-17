Vermont digs out from classic winter storm as winds expected to rise

Much of Vermont finished digging out this morning from one of the larger snowstorms of the past few years, while meteorologists remain nervous about high winds later today.

Every corner of the state recorded some snow on Sunday, but it was heaviest north of Interstate 89. Several towns in northwest Vermont saw their highest snowfalls - around 12 to 14 inches in most towns- since March 2023.

Most schools in the region were closed Monday. The dry, powdery snow meant relatively few downed tree limbs and powerlines, according to Mark Breen, senior meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury.

While snowfall totals were higher up north, southern parts of the state suffered more sleet and freezing rain. There were nearly 3,000 customers without power as of 11 a.m., largely confined to Windsor, Rutland and Windham counties.

The National Weather Service expects maximum wind gusts between 40 mph and 60 mph across the state later today, rendering piles of dry snow hazardous once more.

“Areas that are wide open and exposed are going to see tremendous blowing and drifting snow,” Breen told Vermont Public’s Mitch Wertlieb. “The plows are going to do their best to push the snow off the road but the wind is going to blow it right back onto the road again. One of the biggest impacts of this is going to be travel is going to be seriously impacted right on through tonight.”

Further imperiling the evening commute, cold temperatures will make salt and sand less effective, Breen said.

The first several weeks of 2025 have seen a return to colder temperatures and snowier winters of old. It’s been a boon to ski areas - Jay Peak said it was enjoying a "powder feast" after the Sunday storm- and school children celebrating unscheduled off days. (Though perhaps less so for their parents.)

But in a state that has suffered through historic flooding in recent years, it carries a touch of menace for what could come in the spring. Most of Vermont’s mountains and hills, Breen noted, are registering above average snow pack.

“We’ve got this water that’s basically sitting there waiting to be released,” Breen said. “The issue will be how quickly…if its mild and we see it slowly melt then it will ease into the rivers. But if we get a sudden warm up with some heavy rains... not only will that water go into the rivers, but its been a relatively cold stretch and many rivers are ice covered. So ice jams will be a concern as well.”

